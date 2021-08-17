Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Down 44.1% in July

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of VTNR opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

