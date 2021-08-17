Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.88 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.85.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $190.97 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

