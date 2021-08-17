Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $17.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.71 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $66.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.16 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $87.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 783,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a PE ratio of -681.32 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 92.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veru by 26.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

