Veru Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Veru in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.33 million, a P/E ratio of -716.28 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

