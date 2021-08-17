Vesper (VSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.05 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $7.73 or 0.00016473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $37.05 million and approximately $688,558.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vesper has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00134392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00158810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,919.49 or 0.99997065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.13 or 0.00914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.57 or 0.06859570 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,793,810 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

