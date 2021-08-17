ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,978,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

