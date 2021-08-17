VideoCoin (VID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $80,275.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $42.49 million and $80,275.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars.

