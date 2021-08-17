Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $132.33 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

