Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $132.33 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile
