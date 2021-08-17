Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

