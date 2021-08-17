Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

