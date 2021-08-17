Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,159,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $504,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $235.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.70. The firm has a market cap of $458.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

