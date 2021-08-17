Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 70,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

