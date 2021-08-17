Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.55 on Friday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $705.00 million and a P/E ratio of 92.37.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Farms (VITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.