VNT Chain Hits One Day Volume of $916,431.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $916,431.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00061470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00922031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002117 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

