VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report sales of $186.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.90 million. VSE reported sales of $165.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $726.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of VSEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,055. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 385.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VSE by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

