VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) PT Lowered to $6.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

