W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $74.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $43,758,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.