W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $435.94. 216,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

