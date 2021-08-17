Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

