Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

