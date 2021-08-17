Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

