Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 804,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The company has a market capitalization of $422.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.