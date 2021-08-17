Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 804,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The company has a market capitalization of $422.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
