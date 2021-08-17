Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,197 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $408.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $411.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.45. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

