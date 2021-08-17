We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 21,254 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

