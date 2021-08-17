We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 222.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

