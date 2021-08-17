We Are One Seven LLC Has $888,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

