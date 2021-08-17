We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.