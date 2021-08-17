We Are One Seven LLC Sells 128 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $280.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $280.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

