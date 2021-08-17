We Are One Seven LLC Sells 142 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $221.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.18. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

