We Are One Seven LLC Sells 579 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

