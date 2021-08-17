WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $29,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $434,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.97. 7,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,323. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

