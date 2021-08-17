Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $232.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

