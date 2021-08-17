Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RA. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

