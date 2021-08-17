Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $808,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $86.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.