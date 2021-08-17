Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 9,815 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Triton International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRTN opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

