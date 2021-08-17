Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $229.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

