Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,753,000.

VEA opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

