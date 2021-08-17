Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BELLUS Health (BLU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) in the last few weeks:
- 8/13/2021 – BELLUS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.
- 8/12/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 8/2/2021 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 7/29/2021 – BELLUS Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 7/20/2021 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 7/14/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
