Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BELLUS Health (BLU)

8/13/2021 – BELLUS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.

8/12/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

8/2/2021 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

7/29/2021 – BELLUS Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

7/20/2021 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

7/14/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

