Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) recently:

8/11/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

8/10/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

8/4/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

7/29/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

7/28/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

7/23/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,125. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

