Weibo (WB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WB opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

