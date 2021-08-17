Wells Fargo & Company Raises Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPL. National Bank Financial reiterated a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$19.95 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

