West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $36,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $441.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $442.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.