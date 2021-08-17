Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 2,700 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WAB opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.77.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

