Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 153,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.