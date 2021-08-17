Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

