Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $448.12 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $506.09. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

