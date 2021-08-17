Whittier Trust Co. Buys 302 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.32 billion, a PE ratio of 357.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

