Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Brown & Brown by 14.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 20.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

