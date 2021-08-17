Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 1,715,728 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,531,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

GPK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.