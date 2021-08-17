Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMG. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,310,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $335,000.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

